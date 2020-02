A driver has lost control of their vehicle and left the carriage way closing on lane of the busy M25 motorway this afternoon. The Ford fiesta can been seen in the tree line just off the hard shoulder.

Emergency services have been scrambled to the incident that is currently unclear if the driver or those onboard are injured.

The collision happened on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions Junction 6 and Junction 5

There are delays reported on approach to the incident