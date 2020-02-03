Air ambulance called to Tunbridge Wells following serious incident

An air ambulance has been called to Tunbridge Wells following a serious incident in the town

The helicopter landed on the Lower Cricket Ground and was met by a land ambulance.

Emergency crews where called and a number of road closures have been put in place whilst Police and Paramedics deal with the incident.

Police say a person fell from the Royal Victoria Place Car Park around 11:00am this morning. This is the second fall from a multi-storey car park in 5 days. A man died on Wednesday after he fell from the Crescent Road Car Park.