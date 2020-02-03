Home » Air ambulance called to Tunbridge Wells following serious incident
Air ambulance called to Tunbridge Wells following serious incident
3rd February 2020
An air ambulance has been called to Tunbridge Wells following a serious incident in the town
The helicopter landed on the Lower Cricket Ground and was met by a land ambulance.
Emergency crews where called and a number of road closures have been put in place whilst Police and Paramedics deal with the incident.
Police say a person fell from the Royal Victoria Place Car Park around 11:00am this morning. This is the second fall from a multi-storey car park in 5 days. A man died on Wednesday after he fell from the Crescent Road Car Park.