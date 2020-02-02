Police have thrown Bail hotel in Streatham on Leigham Court Road in lockdown this evening.

It is understood to be the residents of Sudesh Amman, 19, who had been recently freed from prison sentence for distributing extremist material who was shot on the High Road Earlier today.

He had only been released from prison in the last few days after serving sentence for the possession and distribution of extremist material Police shot the man on Sunday afternoon after he went on a wild attacking spree with a stolen knife.

Police have released further information this evening:

At approximately 2pm today, Sunday, 2 February two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.

Armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation and were following the suspect on foot, were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect dead at the scene.

The suspect had been recently released from prison where he had been serving a sentence for Islamist-related terrorism offences.

The officers saw that a device was strapped to his body and called in specialist explosives officers and additional armed officers to deal with the potential threat that posed.

Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device.

Initial first aid was provided to victims by our officers and London Ambulance Service continued their treatment once they were able to do so safely. Three people were taken by ambulance to south London hospitals.

One man, who is in his 40s, was initially considered to be in a life-threatening condition however, we are thankful that following his treatment at hospital, this is no longer the case.

One woman in her 50s had non-life threatening injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Another woman in her 20s has minor injuries – believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm. She continues to receive treatment at hospital. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

We are confident that this is an isolated incident that has been contained. Officers from our Counter Terrorism Command are investigating at pace. We are also liaising and co-operating with the Independent Office of Police Conduct as they conduct their necessary inquiries.

The suspect has not yet been formally identified however, given the circumstance of the incident, we are confident that he was Sudesh Amman, aged 20.

Streatham High Road remains closed at this time, and cordons are in place. We will reopen these as soon as we can.

We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who assisted officers and ambulance staff this afternoon following what was a very difficult incident. I am also extremely proud of the bravery of our armed officers.

Public safety is obviously our top priority and to reassure the public we will be enhancing police patrols in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police, in confidence.

I would ask anyone with information, images or footage of the incident that this be shared with our investigation team.

I would also like to reiterate our earlier pleas for common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of this incident – including images of the officers involved and of the victims.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police, in confidence, on 0800 789 321. In an emergency call 999. I would also ask the public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns they have to police.