Man armed with a knife shot dead by armed Police in Streatham

A man has been neutralised by armed police officers from the metropolitan police service on Streatham High Street this afternoon.
More picturs coming through from the Scene of the Terror attack Pictures from the Scene This live from the Scene in Streatham High Road : Armed officers on route crashed to the incident A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.
Officers are dealing with an incident in #Streatham
Witnesses says and man on a motorbike 3 shots was fired by Armed police from the Met Police after he has carried out a number of attacks using the knife just after 2pm on Sunday afternoon.