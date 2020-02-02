Man armed with a knife shot dead by armed Police in Streatham

A man has been neutralised by armed police officers from the metropolitan police service on Streatham High Street this afternoon.

LIVE UPDATE:17.45 LIVE UPDATE:17.43 LIVE UPDATE:16.23 More picturs coming through from the Scene of the Terror attack LIVE UPDATE:16.21 Pictures from the Scene LIVE UPDATE:15.41 This live from the Scene in Streatham High Road : LIVE UPDATE:15.23 Armed officers on route crashed to the incident LIVE UPDATE:15.17 A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.

Officers are dealing with an incident in #Streatham

Witnesses says and man on a motorbike 3 shots was fired by Armed police from the Met Police after he has carried out a number of attacks using the knife just after 2pm on Sunday afternoon.