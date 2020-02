Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in an office building in Chancery Lane in Holborn. It understood to be the offices of the Law Society.

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in the four storey building where part of the roof is alight and an Ariel Platform has been deployed.

The Brigade was called at 10:40pm. Fire crews from Soho, Dowgate, Euston, Islington and Lambeth fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.