Emergency services close off A203 in Brixton following reports of disorder and stabbing

2nd February 2020
Police have closed off  part of the A203 by Brixton Academy following reports of disorder and a man has also been stabbed in the area.

 

Police are hunting for a suspect after a man was stabbed in after leaving an event being held at the O2 Academy in   south London.

 

Officers were scrambled to Stockwell Road at around 9.41pm on Sunday evening to reports of a disturbance.

London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene a short time later and treated a man in his 20s for a stab wound, the Met said.

 

 

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

