150 firefighters have been called to battle a fire at The Law Law Society on Chancery Lane in Holborn.

Twenty five fire engines and around 150 firefighters have been called to a fire in an office building in Chancery Lane in Holborn.

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire on the roof of a six storey building, a large amount of the roof and part of the fifth floor remains alight.

The Brigade was called at 10.40pm on Saturday evening. Fire crews from Soho, Dowgate, Euston,Islington, Lambeth, Whitechapel, Paddington, Shoreditch, Shadwell and Old Kent Road fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.