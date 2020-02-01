Police appeal after New year day attack in Tunbridge wells

CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a violent assault in Tunbridge Wells.

A man suffered serious facial injuries after he was reportedly knocked unconscious in an unprovoked assault, during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 1am and 1.30am on 1 January 2020, as the victim was walking down a staircase inside MooMoo Clubrooms. It is alleged he was injured after an unknown man punched him in the face. The suspect is said to have made earlier threats to the victim, who required hospital treatment.

Officers are now looking to identify the man pictured, who may have important information. If you recognise him or saw anything which may assist the investigation call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/1288/20