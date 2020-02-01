Murder investigation launched after two stabbed

Police are investigating an incident in which a man has sadly died.

Officers were called at 8pm today, Friday 31 January, with reports two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green #Writtle.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

Both men had suffered stab wounds.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken into custody for questioning.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and the road is currently closed while we carry out forensic examinations.

We’d like to thank members of the public who are assisting with our investigation and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers to please call 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January.