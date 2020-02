Police were called to Fonthill Road, Finsbury Park N4 at 9:18pm on Saturday, 1 February to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in a non-life threatening condition.

No arrests made at this time and investigation has been launched enquiries continue.

This is the third stabbing Incident to have taken place in this locality since the beginning of the new year.