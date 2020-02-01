Man arrested after man is found with a head injury in Rochester

Officers investigating an assault in Rochester High Street have made an arrest.

At around 1am on Saturday 25 January 2020, Kent Police was called to reports a man had been approached by a group of people and assaulted. The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. He remains in hospital.

On Saturday 1 February 2020, a 23-year-old man from Sittingbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault. He currently remains in custody.

Investigating officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information, is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/15110/20.