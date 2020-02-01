First Picture of Man who was stabbed to death in Writtle Village Pub in Essex

A murder investigation is continuing after a two people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday evening.

The 21 year old man who has been named locally as Liam Taylor was stabbed to death in a smoking area after an on going dispute over drug and a local gang who had been snitched on revealed one person who asked not to be named.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident in which a man has sadly died and has lead to the arrest of four other men.

Officers were called at 8pm today, Friday 31 January, with reports two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green #Writtle.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

Both men had suffered stab wounds.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken into custody for questioning.

Residents who have lived here for over 20 years have been left in shock:

Gavin Woollard Said: I’m rather shocked tonight. Never seen any bother at all at that pub in my 23 years being based there.

Joanna Compton It’s always been such a lovely peaceful village – hopefully it’s a one off occurrence

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and the road is currently closed while we carry out forensic examinations.

We’d like to thank members of the public who are assisting with our investigation and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers to please call 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January