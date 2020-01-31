Two dead in A272 Cheesefoot Head Horror Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died in a collision on the A272 at Cheesefoot Head, Winchester, yesterday (January 30).
Officers were called just before 12.30pm after a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and white Audi.
The two male occupants of the Fiesta were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Their next of kins have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A 60-year-old man who was driving the Audi suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses.
Did you witness the collision? Maybe you have a dash cam and captured footage of either of the vehicles in the area in the moments before or of the collision?
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200037998. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.