A dirt bike with a distinctive Woody Woodpecker design was among three reported stolen from a property in Whitstable.

Kent Police is appealing for information to trace the vehicles and identify those responsible for the thefts, which happened between 8am and 12.30pm on Friday 24 January 2020.

The bikes were stolen from the shed of a property in Dorset Close.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/14704/20.