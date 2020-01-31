Two confirmed cases in the UK of coronavirus in Newcastle

The chief medical officer for England has confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said:

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.”

The Department of Health has not said where in England the patients are from, but we can reveal that the pair are being treated at a hospital in Newcastle.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health & Social Care said:

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections, and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel Coronavirus, and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

“We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization, and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities”.

The announcement comes only hours after the World Health Organisation declared that the outbreak is being treated as a global health emergency.

So far, 213 people in China have been killed by the mystery viral that is thought to have originated from an animal market in Wuhan, China.

Nearly 10,000 cases have now been reported in the country as authorities around the world try to prevent a global pandemic of the deadly virus.