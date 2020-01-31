Milkman in the Village of Tarporley stabbed in the stomach after robbery attempt

This morning at approximately 4.45am a milkman named as Rob from Briscoes Dairy was approached by two teenager boys, on Eaton Lane, Tarporley in Cheshire just up from the junction with Cobblers Cross.

They asked him for a lift and tried to steal goods off the back of his float.

When he refused one of the yobs stabbed Rob in the stomach then made off on foot.

The pair must be local as they were asking for a lift to Tiverton.

This is someone’s son, someone’s brother and someone will know who has done this.

They need to caught and punished, as no one should ever have to go through what Rob did this morning.

Rob the milkman has a nasty wound to the stomach. He was treated at the scene by Paramedics from the North West Ambulance service. The loyal milky is going to be ok and even wanted to finish off his round after he was treated.

Edward Briscoe, 37, owner of Briscoes Dairy, said his employee was saved from a nastier wound because he was wrapped up in a thick coat.

Mr Briscoe said: “Two youths, he reckons they were about 15 or 16, asked him for a lift down a country lane and he said he couldn’t.

“It’s an electric float, it doesn’t have any passenger seats.

“One of them tried to get a crate off the back and as Rob has gone round the back one of the lads has stabbed him.”

He added: “It’s horrible to think there was intent there to really hurt someone.

“I dread to think what would have happened if he didn’t have the thick coat on but I’m just so thankful he’s not badly hurt.”

Rob, in his mid 20s, has worked for the small family business for around seven years and even wanted to carry on his milk round after the attack once he had been checked over by ambulance staff, he added.

Cheshire Police has launched an appeal to find those involved.