Man charged with double murder in East London

A man has been charged with two counts of murder.

Zahid Younis, 35 of Vandome Close, E16 appears in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 February charged with two counts of murder.

Younis is charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38 and Henriett Szucs, 34. Their bodies were found in a freezer in Vandome Close E16 on Friday, 26 April 2019.

On Wednesday, 1 May Younis was charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 29 May.