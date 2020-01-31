Man arrested in Ilford rooftop protest after assault

Police were called to reports of an assault in #Ilford High Rd at 3.30pm.

The male victim of the assault was not taken to hospital. It was reported that the suspect was carrying a knife.

Officers attended the location, and the man who is understood to have been involved in the attack had climbed onto rooftops in the High Road. Using the roof as a transit he subsequently climbed onto rooftops in Audrey Road #Ilford, Officers spoke with the man, who came down of his own accord at around 5.10pm. Police say the 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and assault. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution.