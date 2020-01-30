Teenager missing from Gillingham

Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a teenage boy reported missing from Medway. Hayden Yeomans was last seen in Gillingham on Monday 27 January 2020 at around 11.40pm. Officers believe he could be in the Ramsgate area and may have a black pushbike with him.

The 17-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build. He has short ginger hair and was wearing a blazer, a dark brown hooded top, blue jeans and black and white trainers when he was reported missing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to call Kent Police. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 27-1717.