Teenager charged in connection with murder of Louis Johnson at East Croydon station – London

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy at East Croydon station, London.

Officers were called to the station at 4.45pm on Monday 27 January following a report of a stabbing.

The victim, Louis Johnson, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Wandsworth who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

He is now due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday 31 January.