Final call for firefighter Anthony Knott who went missing on night out in Lewes

The funeral for tragic firefighter Anthony Knott who disappeared while on a work Christmas night out has been held this morning at St Giles Church in Orpington. Over 450 friends family and work pals all packed the church in the village of Farnborough. Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker from East Sussex fire and rescue also came and paid her respects to Anthony.

The Orpington dad-of-four’s body was discovered earlier this month in the River Ouse, East Sussex, three weeks after he went missing in Lewes. The service was conducted by the Rev Matthew Hughes.

Anthony arrived on a vintage London Fire brigade turntable ladder.

The rain let up for a moment as his coffin was carried into the church closely followed by his Anthony’s family and fiancee Lucy Otto.

During the Service tributes were read by Lucy, Anthony’s Brothers Arran and Jared, close friend Steve Sheppard, Football team mate Robert Utton and Anthony Colleague John Scanlon from the London fire brigade.