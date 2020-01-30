Detectives investigating a shooting and stabbing in Enfield are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward

Police were called to Alma Road in Enfield by the London Ambulance Service at 18:13hrs on Wednesday, 29 January to a report of a shooting.

Two men, both aged 25, were found injured. One had gunshot wounds and the other had stab injuries.

They were both taken to hospital. The condition of the man with stab injuries was assessed as non-life-threatening.

The male who suffered gunshot wounds remains in hospital in a critical condition.

At this stage it is believed two groups of men were involved in an altercation.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage of this incident should call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6310/29Jan,