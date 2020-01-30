Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Battersea are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called at around 8.20pm on Friday, 30 August 2019 to a collision between a motorcyclist and pedestrian on Battersea Park Road.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old woman, died as a result of her injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday, 1 September.

Officers have released images of two motorcyclists seen on Battersea Park Road in the seconds before the collision.

Detective Sergeant Andy Russell, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “The riders of these motorbikes have not yet come forward and it may be they are unaware of the severity of this incident.

“We believe they may be key witnesses and have information that could help our investigation and we would ask them to call police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Merton Traffic Garage, on 020 8543 5157 with CAD reference CAD 7915/30AUG19.