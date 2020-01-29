Police Launch Investigation Into The Theft Of Cigarettes From A #folkestone Shop

CCTV images of two men have been issued by officers who would like to identify them as they may be able to assist with an investigation into the theft of cigarettes from a #Folkestone shop.

Between 12.30am and 1pm on Saturday 18 January 2020, a burglary took place at the Co-operative store in Cheriton Road.

Locked cabinets were forced open and a number of cigarette packets and tobacco pouches were reported stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the men pictured, witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or if they have been offered tobacco and cigarettes for sale.

Witnesses are asked to call us on 01843 222289 quoting 46/10537/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online