One Shot and another Stabbed in Enfield North London Bloodbath

Officers were called to Alma Rd in Enfield, North London at 6.16pm after a shooting and stabbing took place yard from a children nursery

One man was found with gun-shot injuries, another stabbed. Both in were rushed to hospital after treated by paramedics on scene, the man shot is reported as having life threatening injuries, the condition of the man with stab injuries has not been released at this time.

Police have revealed no arrests have been made at this early stage. A large crime scene remains in place and Alma Road is cordon off.

Officers from the specialist Gun crime unit “Trident” are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information please call police on 101 and quote CAD6310/29Jan or @Crimestoppers