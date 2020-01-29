Woman punched in face in Herne Bay

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a girl was reportedly pushed by a woman in Herne Bay.

The incident is reported to have taken place on King’s Road near Dering Road at around 3.15pm on Monday 6 January 2020.

Two children were reportedly confronted by a man and a woman in relation to an issue involving two families known to each another.

The incident was reported to police on 16 January 2020 and officers are now making enquiries to establish the circumstances.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 or email [email protected], quoting reference 46/9632/20.