Thousands taken in two lorry raids in Ipswich

Police in Suffolk are investigating reports that thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from two lorries parked near the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich.

Police in Suffolk are investigating reports that thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from two lorries parked near the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich.

Officers were called to a lorry park next to the Shell garage on the westbound carriageway of the A14 last Thursday morning (23 January) after thieves slashed a lorry open and took ten pallets of electrical equipment.

Police believe four males got out of a black BMW at 1.40am before stealing the goods and loading them into a white van.

Raiders also struck nearby at the layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between the junctions for Whitehouse and Sproughton.

The lorry driver parked up at around 7.20pm on Wednesday night (22 January) and woke up at around 8.10am the next day to discover seven pallets mostly comprising angling equipment had been stolen from his vehicle.

Please contact police if you may have seen a black BMW and white van travelling in convoy on the A14, or recorded dashcam footage along this stretch over Wednesday night (22 January).

Call 101 and ask for South CID at Landmark House, Ipswich.