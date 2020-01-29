School girl attacked in Barming

Witnesses are sought by detectives investigating a reported assault of a schoolgirl in Barming.

At around 3.15pm on Thursday 23 January 2020, the child was walking along St Andrew’s Road when she became aware of a man acting suspiciously. As she approached the junction with Fountain Lane, the man is reported to have rested his arm on a bag she was carrying and tried to open it. The suspect then walked away and the victim released she had suffered a laceration to her hand. The injury required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as being white or of mixed race, aged in his 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing what was described as a black ‘bandana’, a black hooded zip top, black Nike jogging bottoms and black trainers. The suspect also wore fingerless gloves and carried a bag across his chest, diagonally.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/15091/20.