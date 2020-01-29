Poppy box thief sent to prison is deported back to Germany

A man has deported back to German after serving a sentence of 10 weeks in prison for stealing eight charity collection boxes from offices, shops and pubs in the City of London.

Jorge Buyukyoaidis, 54, of no fixed abode, stole charity boxes, including six for the Royal Legion for their Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal, over the course of 10 weeks.

Buyukyoaidis was arrested when two plain-clothes officers from the City of London Police recognised him from CCTV images, when they were on patrol on Cheapside.

Sergeant Bruce Howell from the City of London Police said:

“This was a despicable crime, stealing money donated by the public to charities. At a time when most of us mark Remembrance Day, this man stole six collection boxes intended for the Royal British Legion. One of these collection boxes was stolen on Armistice Day itself.

“Buyukyoaidis stole a further two charity boxes and attempted to steal a ninth box: it’s clear that he intended to continue to prey on charities.

“The sentence today sends a message that people who come to the City to steal will be identified and swiftly arrested.”

The two plain-clothes officers apprehended Buyukyoaidis whilst he was attempting to cash in £36 of loose coins.