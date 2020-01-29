Police Dog Lenny detains two after making off from Police in Sittingbourne

A Kent Police dog launched into action to detain a man who attempted to make off from officers.

Police Dog Lenny was on patrol with his handler at around 2.35am on Friday, 24 January 2020 when the pair spotted a suspicious vehicle on the A2 at Faversham. The officer signalled for the vehicle to stop but it made off before coming to a halt in Murston, Sittingbourne.

The occupants took off on foot but Police Dog Lenny brought one of them to a stop in Church Road. The police helicopter was scrambled leading to officers detaining two males hiding in a farm off of Blacketts Road, Sittingbourne.

• A 24 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

• A 31 year old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and possession of cannabis.

• A 15 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft.

The three have been released from police custody under investigation.