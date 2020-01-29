Police cordon off multi-storey car park in Tunbridge Well after fatality

Police have cordon off a multi-storey car park in Tunbridge Wells this afternoon (January 29).

Emergency services including the Kent Air ambulance were all scrambled to the scene just after 3pm on Wednesday

Large cordon has been erected by the Calverley Grounds

The multi-storey car park is closed off and police have been seen all over Monson Road.

More to follow

There’s been a fatality across the road from where I work a little while ago, in Tunbridge Wells. Whilst I’m aware of what happened, families and individuals have stopped to rubber neck. They’ve been there over 5 minutes. What do they want? To be the first person with the gory –