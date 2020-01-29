Man rushed to hospital under Police escort after being hit by Petrol Tanker on Sheppey

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was hit by a tanker delivering fuel to the BP garage on the Isle of Sheppey.

Emergency crew including Police,Fire and Paramedics rushed to Queensborough Corner just after just after 5.4pm on Wednesday evening. The road for a time was closed in both directions.

The man who is understood to have been riding a push bike was struck and became entrapped under the tanker that was carrying 52,000 litres of fuel after it pulled out of the garage after making a delivery.

Relatives of the local man rushed to scene and accompanied him to hospital.

Police remain with the driver of the tanker at the scene who have been reviewing footage from the garage CCTV. The road has since been reopened.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called at 5.25pm to a collision in Queenborough Road, Minster on Sea.

“A man is reported to be trapped under a vehicle.”