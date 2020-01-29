Cocaine Dealer from Folkestone Jailed for Three years

A drug dealer who was found with more than 70 wraps of class A drugs and £3000 in the home of a Folkestone man has been jailed for three years.

Kent Police carried out a warrant on a property in Marine Terrace in December 2019 and discovered crack cocaine with a street value of up to £580 and heroin worth up to £860.

Leon Taagi, of Willesden, north-west London, was arrested and later charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The 27-year-old admitted the charges at Canterbury Crown Court and was jailed for a total of three years on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

A team of officers from Folkestone’s Community Policing and Victim Based Crime teams entered the flat on the morning of 17 December 2019 and found 29 wraps of crack cocaine and 43 wraps of heroin on a coffee table.

One of two phones that was lying next to the drugs was repeatedly ringing while police were at the address.

Taagi had £3000 in the pockets of his jogging bottoms and a train ticket from London dated two days earlier. He gave no comment in interview but has since admitted the charges.

Detective Constable Natasha Russell, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘We will not tolerate drug dealers coming into the county and inflicting misery on vulnerable people in our communities.

‘We are pleased this sentence will keep Taagi off our streets for a considerable amount of time.’