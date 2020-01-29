Home » Coastguard Search launched on Isle of Sheppey for missing distressed woman
Coastguard Search launched on Isle of Sheppey for missing distressed woman

29th January 2020
A search has been launched involving the UK Coastguard for a woman in distress on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent this evening.

A coastguard search and rescue team have been scrambled to Warden Bay near to the Cliff Drive Car Park on the Island following concerns for welfare being raised.

A search team have been dispatched to search between Jetty Road and Sea Approach using torches.

The search is being coordinated by Dover Coastguard. Teams where scrambled to area just after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

 

A further team from Medway have been sent to the incident along with a Paramedic to treat a woman who has been located on the beach.  She has been checked by the Paramedic and wrapped in a blanket.

