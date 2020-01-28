A1 in Lincolnshire is closed northbound due to overturn HGV and Second Collision

The A1 in Lincolnshire is closed northbound between the A52 (Barrowby) and B6326 (Fernwood), due to an overturned HGV which occurred circa 3,30am this morning.

A second collision has also happened involving two lorries and 1 car involved in the second collision on the A1 in Lincolnshire this morning. Road is also closed further North between A52 and Foston.

Lincolnshire Police, Highways England Traffic Officers and Highways England Service Providers are in attendance.

Work to right both the HGV and the load they were transporting is in progress. Once complete, recovery and collision clear-up work can commence.

Road users are advised to follow the “Hollow Circle” diversion symbol – via the A52 westbound to the A46 at Saxondale, then head north on the A46 to rejoin the A1 at Brownhills.

There is approx. 3 miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the Barrowby junction.