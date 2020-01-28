Have you seen missing thirteen year old Charliese Gallacher?

Police are concerned for the welfare of the 13 year old Charliese Gallacher who is missing from home in Lancaster.
She was last seen in the Halton Road area at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.
Charliese was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue skinny jeans and trainers.
Anyone with information or any sightings please call police on 101
