Police are appealing for information after a 15 year old boy was reported missing.

Kai Daniels was reported missing from the North Kent area on Monday, 20 January 2020 and police are concerned for his welfare.

Kai is black, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with shoulder length hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black padded jacket and grey tracksuit.

If anyone can help police with this investigation please contact 101 quoting reference 20-0071.