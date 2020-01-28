Gravesend woman charged with multiple purse thefts

A Gravesend woman has been charged with 13 offences including purse thefts across north Kent. Kent Police received reports of burglaries and thefts from stores in Gravesend, Dartford and Swanscombe between November 2019 and January 2020. It is alleged that shop assistants’ purses and wallets were stolen and bank cards were later used fraudulently.

Kelly Chater, of The Avenue, was arrested on Sunday 26 January 2020 and subsequently charged with five counts of burglary, three of theft and five of fraud. The 37-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 January 2020. At the hearing she pleaded guilty to all the charges and was further remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing at a date to be confirmed.