Victim named following senseless killing at East Croydon Station

Detectives investigating a murder at East Croydon station in London can confirm the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed the victim is Louis Johnson.

Officers were first called to the station at 4.45pm yesterday and attended alongside the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Enquiries overnight have confirmed that Louis entered East Croydon station via the Ruskin Square ticket barrier at approximately 4.30pm.

While on the overbridge inside the station, Louis meets suspect who immediately pulls out a knife and stabs him. He sadly died a short while later. A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Louis’s family have been told, and they’re being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn, who is leading the BTP investigation, said: “This was a senseless killing at an extremely busy time of the day, and my thoughts are with Louis’s family at this painfully difficult time.

“For such a young man to lose his life in these circumstances is truly devastating, and I would like to reassure everyone that a thorough investigation is well underway.

“With that in mind, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch as a matter of urgency. The incident was over within a matter of 40 seconds, but I know many other passengers or members of the public would have seen what happened. If you have not already spoken with police, please get in touch.

“Importantly, if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the East Croydon area either just before, during or after the attack – we want to hear from you.”

Throughout the day, British Transport Police will be increasing patrols in the East Croydon area to help reassure the travelling public.

You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 27/01/2020. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.