Two Gillingham Crack dealers have been jailed

Two brothers have been jailed after they were arrested in Gillingham for dealing heroin and cocaine.

On 29 October 2019, officers from Medway’s Operation Raptor team were on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw a known drug user walk over to a Range Rover parked in Pagitt Street.

Suspecting a drug deal was about to take place, the officers approached the car and it quickly drove off. The officers followed and illuminated the blue lights on their police vehicle causing the driver, Imaan Farjani, to bring the car to a stop.

Imaan Farjani and the front seat passenger, Younis Farjani were searched along with the vehicle. The officers seized a wrap of cocaine from the passenger foot well, two mobile phones and £465.

One of the phones, seized from Younis Farjani, continued to ring and the officers heard two separate callers asking to buy heroin and cocaine.

The brothers were arrested and when their home address at Rushdean Road, Strood was searched, approximately £1,600 was seized from a safe along with another mobile phone and two SIM cards. A piece of paper with details of drug prices and items used to make wraps of Class A drugs were also recovered.

Examination of one of the mobile phones found texts arranging drug deals and investigations proved the brothers had been using it to co-ordinate the supply of Class A drugs. .

Both men were later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, one count of possessing cocaine and a count of possessing criminal property, namely a quantity of cash. They pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Monday 27 January 2020, 18-year-old Younis Farjani was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and 23-year-old Imaan Farjani was jailed for three years and six months.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Robin Hemsley said: ‘Kent Police has Operation Raptor teams working across the whole county tasked with disrupting and dismantling criminal activity linked to county lines, drugs and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

‘In this case, our proactive officers saw what appeared to be a drug deal happening and were quick to intervene. The text messages on their phone proved these two drug dealers were extremely busy supplying heroin and cocaine in the Gillingham area.

‘These brothers are quite rightly serving a prison sentence and we will be seeking to confiscate all the cash that was seized as well as two vehicles that are suspected to be proceeds of crime.’