SIA licenced doorman jailed for restraining victim outside Dover nightclub

Man jailed for restraining victim outside Dover nightclub

An SIA licenced nightclub doorman who caused his victim to lose consciousness during an assault in Dover has been jailed for 20 months.

Martin Feehan, 51, of Clarendon Street, Dover, assaulted a man who was trying to get back into a venue in the town on 28 October 2018.

Police were concerned about how the victim was restrained and later arrested Feehan for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim had been out with friends but was asked to leave the club by staff. As he spoke to door staff outside he was pushed away from the door and ripped another man’s jacket.

Feehan then restrained him on the floor for around 17 minutes, putting his knee on the man’s head, causing the victim to lose and then regain consciousness.

When police arrived the victim was shivering from the cold and had suffered head injuries.

Feehan is a nightclub doorman, but was not working for the venue. He had stopped to talk to others at the club, but was still displaying his security badge when the assault took place.

Feehan pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Folkestone Magistrates Court and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 27 January.

Detective Constable Kay Brown, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Feehan went well beyond what would have been proper and proportionate restraint and could easily have left his victim more seriously injured.

‘We work hard to tackle late-night violence in Kent’s towns and cities and will look to prosecute anyone who assaults another during an evening out.’