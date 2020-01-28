Police in Portsmouth believe the mother of baby found in the street may be from Buckland estate

Police in Portsmouth have released further information on their investigation into the death of a baby.

On Monday a Home Office post mortem examination was carried out on the recently-born baby girl who was found on Saturday morning. You will know by know that she was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, by a resident at 6.18am.

The initial findings from the examination were inconclusive regarding cause of death and further tests will be carried out over the coming days and weeks.