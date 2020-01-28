Police in Portsmouth believe the mother of baby found in the street may be from Buckland estate

Police in Portsmouth have released further information on their investigation into the death of a baby.
On Monday a Home Office post mortem examination was carried out on the recently-born baby girl who was found on Saturday morning. You will know by know that she was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, by a resident at 6.18am.
The initial findings from the examination were inconclusive regarding cause of death and further tests will be carried out over the coming days and weeks.
Officers have confirmed that the baby was white and that she was born at around 39 weeks, which is full-term, and we believe the baby was not born in hospital making it even more vital that we find mum and get her the medical care she may not have received.
The head of the investigation has also revealed that is an incredibly complex investigation with many different aspects to it but the welfare of the mum still remains our number one priority.
Officers woking on the case are doing a lot of work around CCTV in and around the Buckland estate and have spoken to residents and businesses as part of our enquiries.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Operation Cravat or the reference number 44200030626.