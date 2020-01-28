Pensioner killed in fatal collision in Harrow

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of man in a road traffic collision in Harrow.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended Rayners Lane, HA2 after a call was received at 5.47pm on Monday, 27 January.

A 74-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries asa a result of a collision with a car, a black Vauxhall Mokka, outside Rayners Lane Underground Station. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

His next of kin are aware and are receiving support from officers.

Detective Sergeant Nick Mackian, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing command,

said: “The driver of the car is assisting us with our enquiries and we would like to thank the local community for their patience as we are aware the road was closed for a number of hours.

“If you witnessed the incident or possibly have dash-cam footage from before, during or after the incident, please contact us without delay as you could really assist us in investigating what happened.”

Anyone who can help the officers’ enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD5742/27JAN or telephone the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 0208 2469820