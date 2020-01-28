Motorbike thieves caught in the act in Basingstoke

Thieves in a white transit van were captured making off from an attempted theft on Monday in Basingstoke in the Brighton Hill Area of the town.

The pair tried to steal a machine at around 4pm but were caught in the act.

Fortunately they were unable to take anything as they had been caught In the act!

A passing motorist who witnessed the attempted theft managed to chase them and get this video and there registration.

The High top long wheel base transit registration: NC04 KXG. The passenger chucking all sorts including a fire extinguisher out the van at the car following.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing