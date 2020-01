First Picture of Louis Johnson, the Teenager stabbed to death on a busy railway station in East Croydon on Monday: The 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death during rush hour on an over-bridge at East Croydon Railway spent the day as a ‘dead man walking’ after escaping an attempt on his life that morning

The 16-year-old was on his way to a Youth Offending Team (YOT) meeting in Battersea where staff offered him a £50 Tesco voucher if he arrived home by 6pm, according to pals.<

He was supposed to take a taxi but decided to get the train home and was brutally stabbed at East Croydon station in a targeted machete attack at around 4.45pm that same day. Police at the scene were seen review CCTV of the teenagers attacker.