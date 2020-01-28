Gang found guilty of murder and manslaughter of Courtney Valentine-Brown

Two men have today, Tuesday 28 January, been found guilty of murder and a man and a woman have been found guilty of manslaughter.

Courtney Valentine-Brown , who lived in Southend, was found with a stab wound to his leg at an address on Roots Hall Drive, shortly before midnight on Thursday 21 February.

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, who spent more than an hour battling to save his life, Courtney sadly died. He died just days after celebrating his 36th birthday.

Today at Basildon Crown Court, a jury found

Ian Slater, 50 of Wayletts, Leigh-on-sea and

Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff guilty of Courtney’s murder.

Kelly King, 31, of Roots Hall Drive, Southend

Stuart Pearson, 44, of Satanita Road, Westcliff were found guilty of manslaughter.