Dirty old man arrested after making inappropriate sexual comments to teenage girl

Kent Police is appealing for information following a report of inappropriate behaviour by a man in Margate.

The incident happened outside a residential property in the High Street, shortly before 11am on Thursday 23 January 2020.

A girl in her late teens told officers she was approached by a man who is reported to have made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to her.

He is described as being tall and white with thick white hair, and was wearing a khaki green jumper, beige trousers, a parka jacket and a green scarf.

Detectives investigating the incident have interviewed a 64-year-old man in connection with the incident and would like to hear from anyone else who may have been approached.

Please call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/15157/20, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. You can also complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org