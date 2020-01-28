Daisy Garside has been missing since arriving back from her holiday at Heathrow Airport on Friday 24th January 2020 at approx 8am.

Her suitcase was left at the airport, Her phone is off and no contact has been made between herself and her family.



Her family are very concerned and worried sick and just want to know she is ok.

Daisy lives in Buckhurst Hill, but has connections all over the country.

Daisy’s mum has contacted Heathrow regarding her suitcase. The Suitcase has still not been collected.

Police are working closely with me and the family in order to bring her back home safely.

If anyone has any information in regards to Daisy’s whereabouts, please contact the Essex Police on 101 quoting Ref: 4334 25th January 2020