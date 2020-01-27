Murder investigation launched after person is Stabbed to death at East Croydon Railway Station

Police have launched murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at Ticket Barriers at East Croydon Station. An over Bridge were the incident happened remains on lockdown with a White and Yellow tent covering the person.



Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at Ticket Barriers at East Croydon Station. An over Bridge were the incident happened remains on lockdown with a White and Yellow tent covering the person. An air ambulance was called and landed near by as staff were seen given the person eart massage at the scene.

A spokesman for the BTP Said : A Murder investigation underway after man stabbed near East Croydon station – south London

At 4.45pm today (27/01) officers from British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police Service were called to East Croydon station following a report of a stabbing.

Officers were immediately on scene, as were paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, a young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is now underway and a cordon is in place near to Ruskin Square while those enquiries continue.

Rail services and TramLink into East Croydon are not disrupted at this time.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams from British Transport Police, said: “Clearly this was a deeply shocking incident, outside a very busy transport hub in Croydon. Tragically, a young man has lost his life tonight and I know this will be heart-breaking news for his family.

“We have now launched a murder enquiry and I am urgently appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. We believe the assault happened near the back entrance to East Croydon station near Ruskin Square, shortly after 4.30pm.

“If you were in the area and witnessed any altercation, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Alongside the Met, throughout the evening, we’ll be increasing our patrols in the East Croydon area and we have authorised additional Section 60 Stop and Search powers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 27/01/2020. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.