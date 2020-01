Officers from British transport police are currently on scene at East Croydon station after a rush hour stabbing has taken place. Emergency services rushed to the scene just before 6pm on Monday evening. Cordons have been put in place and an investigation has been launched. Paramedics have treated a person at the scene who has been rushed to hospital.

A cordon is in place while officers and paramedics respond. At this time, rail services are not disrupted. We’ll share more information shortly.